Of romantic ballads to party numbers: On AR Rahman's birthday, a playlist of his recent songs
On AR Rahman's birthday, here's a list of his recent songs to tune into, from Mimi's 'Param Sundari to Atrangi Re's 'Rait Zara Si'
1/5
AR Rahman infused fresh blood into the item song this year with Param Sundari (Mimi). It was also featured on the Billboard Global Excl US charts
2/5
Taare Ginn, featuring late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, is a romantic ballad composed by AR Rahman and sung by Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal
3/5
An otherwise dud Atrangi Re is full of moving melodies by A.R Rahman, from peppy Chaka Chak to heartbreaking Rait Zara Si
4/5
AR Rahman made his debut as a writer and producer with 99 Songs. The song 'O Aashiqa' stands out in the album and is a brilliant number
5/5
Actor Vijay had turned singer for Rahman's composition 'Verithanam' for the 2019 movie Bigil