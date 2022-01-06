Photos

Of romantic ballads to party numbers: On AR Rahman's birthday, a playlist of his recent songs

On AR Rahman's birthday, here's a list of his recent songs to tune into, from Mimi's 'Param Sundari to Atrangi Re's 'Rait Zara Si'

FP Staff January 06, 2022 11:14:39 IST
AR Rahman infused fresh blood into the item song this year with Param Sundari (Mimi). It was also featured on the Billboard Global Excl US charts
1/5
AR Rahman infused fresh blood into the item song this year with Param Sundari (Mimi). It was also featured on the Billboard Global Excl US charts
Taare Ginn, featuring late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, is a romantic ballad composed by AR Rahman and sung by Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal
2/5
Taare Ginn, featuring late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, is a romantic ballad composed by AR Rahman and sung by Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal
An otherwise dud Atrangi Re is full of moving melodies by A.R Rahman, from peppy Chaka Chak to heartbreaking Rait Zara Si
3/5
An otherwise dud Atrangi Re is full of moving melodies by A.R Rahman, from peppy Chaka Chak to heartbreaking Rait Zara Si
AR Rahman made his debut as a writer and producer with 99 Songs. The song 'O Aashiqa' stands out in the album and is a brilliant number
4/5
AR Rahman made his debut as a writer and producer with 99 Songs. The song 'O Aashiqa' stands out in the album and is a brilliant number
Actor Vijay had turned singer for Rahman's composition 'Verithanam' for the 2019 movie Bigil
5/5
Actor Vijay had turned singer for Rahman's composition 'Verithanam' for the 2019 movie Bigil