No Time to Die premiere: Daniel Craig bids goodbye to James Bond; Prince Harry, Kate Middleton turn heads
Almost two years after its original release date, No Time To Die – final James Bond outing for actor Daniel Craig – has had its first screening at the Royal Albert Hall, London.
Lashana Lynch, from left, Daniel Craig and Lea Seydoux pose for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Britain's Prince Charles, from centre right, his wife Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, Kate the Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Britain's Prince William pose for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Prince William and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge made a rare joint appearance at the premiere (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Britain's Prince Charles, left, meets some of the cast including actor Daniel Craig, right, at the world premiere of the new James Bond film "No Time To Die" at Royal Albert Hall in London, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
Kate stole the show with a sparkling gold cape dress by designer Jenny Packham (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Finneas O'Connell, from left, Billie Eilish, Rami Malek, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch and Naomie Harris pose for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Jonathan Majors poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Daniel Craig, who turned up for the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall in a pink velvet dinner jacket, told reporters how relieved he was that the film was finally making its way to cinemas (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Ana de Armas poses for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)