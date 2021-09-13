MTV VMAs 2021: Shawn Mendes, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna turn heads
For some head-turning fashion to memorable performances, check out highlights from MTV VMAs in images
1/10
Shawn Mendes arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2/10
Lil Nas X arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in a glittering purple pantsuit complete with a dramatic train | (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
3/10
Host Doja Cat speaks at the stage of MTV Video Music Awards | (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
4/10
Anitta brought glamour to the red carpet in a plunging black and white gown | (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
5/10
Jennifer Lopez looks radiant in voluminous hair, nude and glossy makeup while presenting an award at MTV EMAs 2021 (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
6/10
Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
7/10
Billie Eilish introduces a performance by Foo Fighters at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
8/10
Lil Nas X accepts the award for video of the year for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
9/10
Olivia Rodrigo receives the award for song of the year, for 'Drivers License', during the Awards ceremony (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
10/10
Madonna appears at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)