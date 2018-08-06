You are here:

Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Riddhi Sen attend Helicopter Eela's trailer launch in Mumbai

FP Staff

Aug,06 2018 20:50 35 IST

1/5

Kajol (L) poses for a picture with her husband and actor Ajay Devgn during the trailer launch of their upcoming Hindi film Helicopter Eela in Mumbai. AFP/Sujit Jaiswal

2/5

The Helicopter Eela trailer launch date also happened to be Kajol's 43rd birthday.

3/5

Kajol celebrates her 43rd birthday with Helicopter Eela co-star Riddhi Sen.

4/5

(From L-R) Riddhi Sen, Ajay Devgn and Kajol celebrates the actress's 43rd birthday during the trailer launch of Helicopter Eela.

5/5

The cast and crew of Helicopter Eela pose for a picture during the trailer launch of their upcoming Hindi film.