You are here:
Latest News
Entertainment News
Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Riddhi Sen attend Helicopter Eela's trailer launch in Mumbai
FP Staff
Aug,06 2018 20:50 35 IST
1/5
Kajol (L) poses for a picture with her husband and actor Ajay Devgn during the trailer launch of their upcoming Hindi film Helicopter Eela in Mumbai. AFP/Sujit Jaiswal
2/5
The Helicopter Eela trailer launch date also happened to be Kajol's 43rd birthday.
3/5
Kajol celebrates her 43rd birthday with Helicopter Eela co-star Riddhi Sen.
4/5
(From L-R) Riddhi Sen, Ajay Devgn and Kajol celebrates the actress's 43rd birthday during the trailer launch of Helicopter Eela.
5/5
The cast and crew of Helicopter Eela pose for a picture during the trailer launch of their upcoming Hindi film.
