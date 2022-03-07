ITA Awards 2022: Alia Bhatt goes for sustainable sari on red carpet; Ranveer Singh, Rakhi Sawant attend
From television to film industry, the ceremony brought several stars under one roof as they stepped out in style, see red carpet photos
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh on the red carpet of ITA Awards 2022
Rakhi Sawant goofs around with actor Ranveer Singh ot the red carpet of ITA Awards 2022
Alia Bhatt chose to go for a sterling silver sari paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. The sari was made from waste recycled nylon and repurposed degradable faux leather
Karan Johar dons a black suit with flowery embroidered details on the coat
Vaani Kapoor wore a sheer black sari that featured feathery pallu and was paired with a sleeveless blouse
Filmmaker Kabir Khan with wife actor Mini Mathur at the red carpet of Indian Television Awards 2022