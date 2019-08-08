FP Staff
Aug 08, 2019 13:35:51 IST
Anil Kapoor pays tribute to Veeru Devgan; Soha Ali Khan shares a family photo: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Ranveer Singh's 83 team suits up; Jason Momoa shares throwback pic from GOT set: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Robert Downey Jr. shares 360 still from Avengers Endgame set; Gauri Khan visits Ambani residence: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Priyanka, Deepika at MET Gala 2019 after party; Kajol celebrates 8 mn followers: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Farhan Akhtar trains for Toofan, Kajol's throwback picture from Ishq: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Chris Pratt posts 'illegal' Avengers: Endgame video; Emilia Clarke's heartfelt message for Iain Glen: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Revoking Article 370 fundamentally alters structure of Kashmir problem, decision exemplifies Modi's resolve
Mainstream Hindi cinema has contributed greatly in glossing over Kashmir, and diluting local perspective
Ghulam Nabi Azad says 'anyone can be bought' after Ajit Doval interacts with Kashmiri locals, cops; BJP demands apology
India strongly condemns attack in Cairo that killed 20, injured nearly 50 other; expresses condolences for blast victims
Home, auto loans set to become cheaper after RBI cuts interest rate; growth likely to pick up in fourth quarter
Manchester City Season Preview: Pep Guardiola will look to define his legacy at club with large strides towards European glory
Shubha Mudgal on her debut work of fiction, Looking for Miss Sargam, and the real-life inspirations behind it
In UP and Bihar, a social venture involving electric rickshaws is providing eco-friendly livelihoods