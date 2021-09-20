Emmy Awards 2021: With neon gowns, dramatic wings, celebs stun on red carpet
From eye-catching colours to statement pieces, here are some of the striking red carpet moments from the 2021 Emmy Awards
Anya Taylor-Joy wore a backless pale yellow Dior couture dress in satin with a dramatic yellow opera coat at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Billy Porter worked large wings on his black trouser look Sunday at the Emmy Awards. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Cynthia Erivo brought it in a set of long white nails, that matched with her platinum buzz cut hair, in turn coordinating with her white gown (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Taraji P. Henson in a black and white sequin embroidered tulle look by Elie Saab, her hair in a top knot at the Emmy Awards red carpet (AP Photo)
Yara Shahidi wore a Cartier necklace of yellow gold, emeralds and diamonds as she twirled in a princess gown of kelly green by Dior (AP Photo)
O-T Fagbenle wore a traditional Nigerian look in red with black accents by a Lagos brand, Sofisticat (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Kaley Cuoco wore a neon yellow look by Vera Wang (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Michaela Jaé “Mj” Rodriguez wore vintage Versace Atelier in teal in an homage to Old Hollywood (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Emma Corrin made a statement far from Los Angeles in a pale yellow custom Miu Miu dress with a helmet-like head piece (Getty Images)
Keri Russell dressed all the way up in a Zuhair Murad couture gown in rose mauve with feathers surrounding the hem of a caped back (AP photo)
Michaela Coel in a bright yellow bandeaux top and matching skirt as she raced inside after closing down the carpet (AP Photo)
Seth Rogen turned heads in an orange tuxedo jacket and brown trousers (Rich Fury/Getty Images)