Deepika Padukone turns 36: From debuting in a Kannada film to Hollywood, tracing actor's career in pictures
Deepika Padukone will next star in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on 11 February.
After a flourishing modeling career, Deepika Padukone made her acting debut in 2006 as the titular character of the Kannada film Aishwarya
Deepika then played dual roles in her Hindi film debut with the 2007 blockbuster Om Shanti Om alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She won a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for the same
Love Aaj Kal, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, drew parallels between two love stories - one set in the 1960s and the other in the new millennium
Homi Adajania’s romantic comedy Cocktail was a slice-of-life film and revolved around three best friends. Deepika's sassy go-getter’s role of the mellow vixen Veronica was a hit among the critics
Produced by Dharma Productions, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani released in May, 2013. Besides Deepika Padukone, it also featured Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Farooq Sheikh, Tanvi Azmi, Dolly Ahluwalia and Evelyn Sharma.
Shoojit Sircar's Piku was a quirky comedy about the relationship between a daughter and her aging father, whose eccentricities drive everyone crazy.
An account of the romance between the Maratha general, Baji Rao I and Mastani (played by Deepika), princess of Bundelkhand.
Deepika's first project in Hollywood—the action film xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017)—earned over $345 million worldwide
Meghna Gulzar Chhapaak traced the journey of acid attack survivor-turned-activist Laxmi Agarwal
Deepika will next star in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, along with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday. The film will premiere on 11 February on Amazon Prime Video