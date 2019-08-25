FP Staff
Aug 25, 2019 15:07:24 IST
Anil Kapoor pays tribute to Veeru Devgan; Soha Ali Khan shares a family photo: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Ranveer Singh's 83 team suits up; Jason Momoa shares throwback pic from GOT set: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Robert Downey Jr. shares 360 still from Avengers Endgame set; Gauri Khan visits Ambani residence: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Priyanka, Deepika at MET Gala 2019 after party; Kajol celebrates 8 mn followers: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Farhan Akhtar trains for Toofan, Kajol's throwback picture from Ishq: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Chris Pratt posts 'illegal' Avengers: Endgame video; Emilia Clarke's heartfelt message for Iain Glen: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Arun Jaitley’s demise a debilitating blow to India’s body politic; the intellectual giant leaves behind a void difficult to fill
The Quentin Tarantino Cinematic Universe: A look at the maverick director's 7 best characters yet
Washington working on strategy to refrain cross-border infiltration by Pakistan, push India to restore normalcy in J&K, say senior US officials
Arun Jaitley, Narendra Modi’s ‘precious diamond’, had the knack for simplifying complex terms from fuel prices to GST deal
Indian obsession with Kashmir in times of devastating floods shows how State deflects attention from failure of development model
BWF World Championships 2019: Despite tame loss to Kento Momota, B Sai Praneeth's bronze medal highlights his maturity
Sayani Gupta on being an actor sans vanity, and the importance of finding the rhythm for every character
In Sangli's Juni Dhamani village, normalcy remains a distant dream post-August floods