You are here:
Latest News
Entertainment News
Chloë Grace Moretz, Chris Pratt, Anna Kendrick, Riverdale cast attend 2018 Teen Choice Awards
FP Staff
Aug,13 2018 18:15 47 IST
Chloe Grace Moretz arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Chris Pratt accepts the award for Choice Summer Movie actor for
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"
at the Teen Choice Award. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
at the Teen Choice Award. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP">Chris Pratt accepts the award for Choice Summer Movie actor for
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"
at the Teen Choice Award. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Anna Kendrick arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at The Forum in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
(From L-R) Vanessa Morgan, Madelaine Petsch, Camila Mendes, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse accept the award for Choice Drama TV show for Riverdale at the Teen Choice Awards. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Riverdale star Cole Sprouse arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Nina Dobrev arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at The Forum on Sunday in Inglewood. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Lili Reinhart arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Riverdale's Camila Mendes arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Inglewood, California. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Lauren Jauregui (L) and Olivia Holt present the award for Choice Drama TV show at the Teen Choice Awards. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Madelaine Petsch arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Inglewood, California. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Auli'i Cravalho arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Lucy Hale arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford arrives at the Teen Choice Awards. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
