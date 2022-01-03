Photos

Bollywood in 2022: From Laal Singh Chaddha to Brahmastra, a guide to Hindi films releasing this year

From biopics, remakes to sci-fi dramas, here's a list of Hindi films to look forward to in 2022

FP Staff January 03, 2022 12:12:59 IST
Backed by Yash Raj Films, the film features Akshay Kumar in the titular role of the 11th century ruler Prithviraj Chauhan. It releases on 21 January
Alia Bhatt in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is a biographical drama tracing the life of Gangubai who became the most powerful and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s
Jayeshbhai Jordaar also stars Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey, who is making her Bollywood debut with the movie
Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Tabu, Kiara Advani and is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's 2007 film of the same name.
Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi adaptation of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar-winning 1994 coming-of-age film Forrest Gump. It will see Aamir take on the titular role played memorably by Tom Hanks in the original film.
Ajay Devgn plays legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim in Amit Sharma’s Maidaan
After multiple coronavirus -induced delays, Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, will finally release in 2022.
Varun Dhawan in and as Bhediya
