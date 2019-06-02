FP Staff
Jun 02, 2019 14:12:00 IST
Anil Kapoor pays tribute to Veeru Devgan; Soha Ali Khan shares a family photo: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Ranveer Singh's 83 team suits up; Jason Momoa shares throwback pic from GOT set: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Robert Downey Jr. shares 360 still from Avengers Endgame set; Gauri Khan visits Ambani residence: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Priyanka, Deepika at MET Gala 2019 after party; Kajol celebrates 8 mn followers: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Farhan Akhtar trains for Toofan, Kajol's throwback picture from Ishq: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Chris Pratt posts 'illegal' Avengers: Endgame video; Emilia Clarke's heartfelt message for Iain Glen: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Divya Spandana's Twitter, Instagram accounts appear deleted; Congress social media in-charge says she has not left party
India plays down Donald Trump's decision to end preferential trade access, says will continue to seek ‘strong’ economic ties with US
With Jet Airways being non-operational, opportunities narrowing in Indian aviation market: Star Alliance CEO
Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar says he really wants to work with Aamir, SRK, Ranbir and Varun, but ‘Bhai is not leaving me'
India heatwave: Mercury hits 50.6°C in Rajasthan's Churu; IMD warns of severe heat over the week, issues red alert in Delhi
Champions League: Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi help Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur, clinch sixth title
In Bhutan, widespread plastic use further threatens vulnerable black-necked cranes
Ek Anek Aur Ekta: How Vijaya Mulay's 1974 animated short film reflected the optimism of a young nation