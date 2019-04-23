FP Staff
Apr 23, 2019 14:21:34 IST
Priyanka Chopra on Vogue's special issue; Abhay Deol attends The Odds premiere at IFFLA: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Game of Thrones cast attend show's New York premiere; Karan Johar teases new Kalank song: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Sara Ali Khan's Vogue India cover; Sanya Malhotra dances to Naezy's 'Aafat Wapas': Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Netflix reveals possible Sacred Games 2 episode titles; Priyanka, Nick dance to 'Tareefan': Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Priyanka Chopra holidays in Florida; Ayan Mukerji posts throwback photo from Swades sets: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Priyanka shares photo from The Sky is Pink set; Neha Kakkar celebrates 20 mn followers: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Precision intelligence warnings on Colombo were ignored, documents show
Lok Sabha election: Amidst Madhya Pradesh's Hindutva din, development falls by the wayside in Bhopal
Lok Sabha election: Rajnandgaon farmers rue poor implementation of schemes, criticise Congress and BJP for unkept promises
Shah Rukh Khan claims he's taking a break to introspect before his next film — why this may serve him well
Downfall of Jet Airways: How Naresh Goyal’s airline walked into a trap of its own making from where there was no return
Asian Wrestling Championships: With advice from Sushil Kumar, Amit Kumar Dhankar spices up 74kg weight class
#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexuality
Threading the needle: How a differently abled Dalit man from Belgaum mastered stitching, creating art from scrap
बिहार: महागठबंधन की सीटों का हुआ ऐलान, इन बड़े नेताओं को यहां से मिला टिकट
मुझे नादान समझने वाले खुद नादान हैं: तेजप्रताप यादव
मुंबई नॉर्थ से उर्मिला को मिला टिकट, बीजेपी के इस नेता से होगी टक्कर
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी