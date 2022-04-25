Asha Parekh, Jackie Shroff felicitated at Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Memorial Awards
Actor Jackie Shroff, veteran actress Aasha Parekh and classical singer Rahul Deshpande received the Dinanath Mangeshkar award at Shanmukhanand Hall, Sion in Mumbai on Sunday late evening.
Veteran actors Asha Parekh and Jackie Shroff received the Master Deenanath Puraskar, a special honour for their "dedicated services in the field of cinema" | Image by Sachin Gokhale
Asha Bhosle paid a tribute to her sister, Lata Mangeshkar, and hummed the tune of the song 'Aayega Aanewala' after presenting the awards to everyone | Image by Sachin Gokhale
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle presented the Dinanath Mangeshkar award to Veteran actress Aasha Parekh | Image by Sachin Gokhale
President of Nutan Mumbai Tiffin Box Suppliers charitable trust Mr Ulhas Muke receives Dinanath Mangeshkar award at Shanmukhanand Hall, Sion in Mumbai on Sunday late evening | Image by Sachin Gokhale