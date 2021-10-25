67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Rajinikanth, Dhanush attend ceremony
Dhanush and Manoj Bajpayee shared the best actor award for their work in Asuran and Bhosle respectively at the 67th National Film Awards
Kangana Ranaut, Rajinikanth during the 67th National Awards ceremony | Image via Twitter - @ManobalaV
Kangana Ranaut was honoured with the best actor award for her performances in Manikarnika (2019) Panga (2020) | Image via Twitter
Dhanush, Rajinikanth at the 67th National Awards ceremony | Image via Twitter - @ManobalaV
Vetrimaaran receiving National Award for Asuran | Image via Twitter - @isaiulagam1597
Manoj Bajpayee receives best actor award for Bhosle at the 67th National Awards
B Praak receives the 67th National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the song 'Teri Mitti' from the film 'Kesari' by Vice President<br />Venkaiah Naidu<br />and Union Minister<br />Anurag Thakur<br />.
Director Radhakrishnan Parthiban shared a selfie with Vijay Sethupathi, from the rehearsals of the 67th National Film Awards ceremony.
