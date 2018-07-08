1/8 England took on Sweden in the third quarter-final match at the Samara Arena on 7 July. AFP England took on Sweden in the third quarter-final match at the Samara Arena on 7 July. AFP

2/8 The Three Lions scored twice via headers from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli in the 30th and 58th minute to book a place in the semi-finals. AFP The Three Lions scored twice via headers from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli in the 30th and 58th...

3/8 Sweden were eliminated after the 2-0 loss. The Swedes were expected to perform poorly without main man Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but they defied expectations to beat South Korea, Mexico and Switzerland on their way to the quarter-finals. AFP Sweden were eliminated after the 2-0 loss. The Swedes were expected to perform poorly without...

4/8 England's performance went some way towards dispelling doubts about their ability to kill off games, after losing to Belgium and struggling to see off a determined Colombian side. AFP England's performance went some way towards dispelling doubts about their ability to kill off...

5/8 Croatia took on host nation Russia in a battle between two teams that had performed significantly better than was expected from them. AFP Croatia took on host nation Russia in a battle between two teams that had performed significantly...

6/8 Russia's Denis Cheryshev opened the scoring in the 31st minute with a spectacular strike, but Croatia equalised eight minutes later through Andrej Kramaric. The score was tied at the end of regular time, leading to extra time, during which Domagoj Vida and Mario Fernandes scored for each side to take it into penalties at 2-2. AFP Russia's Denis Cheryshev opened the scoring in the 31st minute with a spectacular strike, but...

7/8 Croatia won the shootout, with the Russian team missing one penalty and having another saved by Croatian goalkeeper Danijel Subasic. Ivan Rakitic scored the last penalty to send Croatia into the semi-final. AFP Croatia won the shootout, with the Russian team missing one penalty and having another saved by...