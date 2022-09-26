England press panic button as Pakistan clinch thriller to level series 2-2
Pakistan beat England in a thriller as the visitors lost three wickets in the last two overs while being the favourite to win the match.
Mohammad Rizwan scored a decisive 67-ball 88 to help Pakistan post a 166-4 in 20 overs. England came mighty close to winning the game but fell short at 163 all out in 19.2 overs. AP
The successful opening duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan added 97 runs for the opening wicket in 65 deliveries. The Pak skipper scored a 28-ball 36. AP
Young pacer Mohammad Hasnain (second from left) provided a strong start to Pakistan by removing two of the English frontline batters in his first two overs. AP
England were 14-3 by the third over as Phil Salt, Alex Hales, and Will Jacks (in photo) failed to touch the double-digit figure. AP
Ben Duckett made efforts to bring England’s innings back on track with a 24-ball 33 but fell in the 8th over with 57 runs on the board for England. AP
Harry Brook (34) and Moeen Ali (29) kept England in the chase by taking the score past 100 but left the visitors in a tricky situation with the duo departing in space of six deliveries by the 14th over. AP
Liam Dawson kept England in the match by scoring 34 off 17 at the death but the visitors pressed the panic button at the death as they lost their last three wickets in space of just one run to be bundled out for 163. Recee Topley (in photo) was the last wicket to fall as he was ran out while taking a single. AP