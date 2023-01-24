Enemies beware, the NSG is here: The Black Cats in action like never before
Noted photographer Pravin Talan mixes art with adventure with his 2023 calendar, honouring the daredevilry and bravery of the National Security Guard ‘Black Cat’ commandos. A look at some of the awe-inspiring images from the viral calendar
Until the last breath: An NSG commando shows the Spiderman technique for building entry. Noted photographer Pravin Talan is the man behind this stunning 2023 calendar dedicated to the National Security Guard. The calendar, features breathtaking visuals, capturing the glory of the elite Black Cat Commandos. Image Courtesy: Pravin Talan
No enemy too far: An NSG commando takes aim with a light machine gun equipped with a sight. Talan says the purpose of his calendar is to inspire the youth, create awareness about ‘real heroes’ across various services, and bring out their immense contribution to nation building and securing lives of its citizens. Image Courtesy: Pravin Talan
Strong, swift, sure: An NSG team executing a Metro train intervention. The NSG was raised in 1984 as a Federal Contingency Force with primary mandate to undertake specific anti-terrorist and anti-hijack operations. Image Courtesy: Pravin Talan
Defying fear in the air: An NSG team showcases an aircraft intervention during an anti-hijack operation. The history of NSG is replete with glorious instances ofsuccessful anti-terrorist operations. Image Courtesy: Pravin Talan
The fearless diffusers: A member of the bomb disposal team in his bomb suit. Image Courtesy: Pravin Talan
Wall of Protection: NSG commandos show off their VIP protection skills. The NSG today is tasked with protecting the prime minister of the country and they perform this task with elan. Image Courtesy: Pravin Talan
Ferocious for foes: Room intervention with K9 Belgian Malinois. Image Courtesy: Pravin Talan
Dare the stares: A fully-equipped surveillance team during an operation. Personnel of the NSG, the best from the army, the para-military and the police forces, are ever ready for service to the nation with utmost commitment and dedication. Image Courtesy: Pravin Talan
Eye of the Tigress: A female commando during the strenuous obstacle course training crawling through barbed wires. Image Courtesy: Pravin Talan
The Omnipresent: An NSG team engages in joint training with the Indian Coast Guard using hovercrafts. NSG commandos are trained extensively with multiple organisations for swift movement through land, air or sea. Image Courtesy: Pravin Talan