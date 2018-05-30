1/6
Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke attends the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts American Songbook Gala at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke attends the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts American...
2/6
Actress Nicole Kidman attends the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts American Songbook Gala at Alice Tully Hall. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Actress Nicole Kidman attends the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts American Songbook Gala...
3/6
Comedian John Oliver (L) poses with honouree HBO CEO Richard Plepler at the Lincoln Center. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Comedian John Oliver (L) poses with honouree HBO CEO Richard Plepler at the Lincoln Center. Photo...
4/6
Honouree HBO CEO Richard Plepler (R) poses with actress Lena Dunham at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Honouree HBO CEO Richard Plepler (R) poses with actress Lena Dunham at Alice Tully Hall in New...
5/6
Honouree HBO CEO Richard Plepler (R) poses with actress Emilia Clarke at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts American Songbook Gala at Alice Tully Hall. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Honouree HBO CEO Richard Plepler (R) poses with actress Emilia Clarke at the Lincoln Center for...
6/6
(From L-R) HBO CEO Richard Plepler poses with journalist Fareed Zakaria and comedian John Oliver at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts American Songbook Gala at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
(From L-R) HBO CEO Richard Plepler poses with journalist Fareed Zakaria and comedian John Oliver...