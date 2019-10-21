1/17 Voting for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assemblies began at 7 am today along with bypolls in 52 constituencies spread across 18 states. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis voted along with his family in Nagpur. Fadnavis is the first chief minister in the state to have completed the full five-year tenure in 50 years, and is seeking a second term. PTI Voting for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assemblies began at 7 am today along with bypolls in 52...

2/17 Counting of votes in the Assembly elections will take place on 24 October and is scheduled to be concluded the same day. In the image above, NCP leader Ajit Pawar can be seen leaving from the polling booth after casting his vote along with his family at Zilla Parishad school, in Pune. PTI

3/17 Both Maharashtra and Haryana, currently ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, are voting to elect a fresh government. PTI

4/17 This year, the BJP has fielded its nominees in 164 Assembly seats in Maharashtra, including candidates of smaller allies contesting on its lotus symbol, while the Sena is contesting in 124 seats. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and his wife Kanchan Gadkari, in this image, pose for photographers after casting their votes. PTI

5/17 Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Poklok Kamrang in Sikkim. Bye-election is being held in the Poklok Kamrang Assembly in south Sikkim. Roshan Gupta/101Reporters

6/17 RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat poses for photographers after casting his vote in Nagpur district of Maharashtra. PTI

7/17 The ongoing Assembly elections are significant as these are the first Assembly polls being conducted after the Narendra Modi-led NDA returned to power at the Centre with a resounding victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha election earlier this year. PTI

8/17 Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule was seen standing in a queue along with others, in the Baramati district of Maharashtra during the polls. PTI

9/17 With the overall voter turnout in Maharashtra at 6.78 percent till 11 am, the districts of Jalna, Yavatmal, and Nandurbar recorded the highest voter turnouts individually, with 13.13 percent, 12.34 percent, and 11.59 percent respectively. PTI

10/17 While there are multiple players in the fray in Maharashtra Assembly election, the main contest is seen between the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance and the Congress-NCP alliance on several seats. PTI

11/17 Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was snapped outside the centre after casting his vote in Karnal district. PTI

12/17 BJP and Congres are the main parties in the Assembly election in Haryana. Other players in the poll ring include Indian National Lok Dal, BSP, AAP and Swaraj India party. Image courtesy: Arun Kumar/101Reporters

13/17 Dushyant Chautala, Naina and Meghna Chautala are seen on their way to cast their vote in Sirsa, Haryana. Dushyant is the JJP candidate from the Uchana Kalan constituency. Image courtesy: Manoj Thakur/101Reporters

14/17 Over the years, the Election Commission has made several arrangements to simplify the polling process for voters. It also runs various awareness programmes to educate voters about the due diligence and requirements. Image courtesy: Sat Singh/101Reporters

15/17 In the by-election going on at Chitrakot Assembly constituency of Chhattisgarh, the Election Commission has also shifted five polling booths to a nearby booth as they were placed at the remote and sensitive area. Image courtesy: Sat Singh/101Reporters