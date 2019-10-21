1/6 Voting for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assemblies began at 7 am. Alongside which, bypolls spread across 18 states and 52 constituencies also commenced. Image courtesy: Arun Kumar/101Reporters Voting for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assemblies began at 7 am. Alongside which, bypolls spread...

Voting began at Dakha Assembly seat in Punjab. The state will also be voting for three other seats, Phagwara, Mukerian and Jalalabad. Image courtesy: Arun Kumar/101Reporters

Dushyant Chautala, Naina and Meghna Chautala on their way to cast their vote in Sirsa, Haryana. Dushyant is the JJP candidate from the Uchana Kalan constituency. Image courtesy: Manoj Thakur/101Reporters

Bypolls will also take place in two Lok Sabha seats one each in Maharashtra (Satara) and Bihar (Samastipur). Image courtesy: Sat Singh/101Reporters

The elections are significant as it is the first assembly polls after Modi led the BJP-led NDA to a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year for a successive second term in office. Image courtesy: Sat Singh/101Reporters