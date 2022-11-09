It's Election Night in America and 'party toh banti hai'
The control of the House and Senate hangs in balance in the crucial US midterms. But as the results came in and the Democrats performed better than expected, there were celebrations across the country. There was dancing, drinking and more
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with his family waves to supporters at an election night party in Tampa as he is projected to defeat Democratic challenger Charlie Crist to win a second term. Election night parties have been a long tradition followed in US politics and the midterms this year around was no different. AFP
Lilly Rocha, a supporter of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso, has some fun at Caruso’s election night headquarters in Los Angeles. AP
Senator Chuck Schumer is joined by his family on stage after he won the re-election. Schumer has won a fifth consecutive six-year term that will allow him to pass Daniel Patrick Moynihan as the Empire State’s longest serving US senator. AP
It’s celebrations all around as Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost makes his acceptance speech during the Ohio Republican Party election night watch party reception in Columbus, Ohio. AFP
Former President Donald Trump greets guests at Mar-a-lago on Election Day. Earlier in the day he predicted a “great night” for Republicans and confirmed that he voted for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. AP
Supporters of Democratic candidate for Georgia governor Stacey Abrams are all smiles as the votes are counted. The smiles didn’t last long as Abrams lost to incumbent Brian Kemp. AP
A supporter wears American flag shoes at a Republican midterm election night party at Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. AFP
Chants of Tony Evers rang loud at the Orpheum Theatre n Madison, Wisconsin after he won his reelection for Wisconsin governor. AFP
Supporters of Republican gubernatorial candidate for Florida Ron DeSantis cheer at the Convention Center in Tampa. AFP
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz acknowledges the crowd at the DFL election-night party after winning re-election against Republican challenger Scott Jensen. AP