1/5
Producer Ekta Kapoor launched the trailer of Alt Balaji's upcoming web series Home in Mumbai
Producer Ekta Kapoor launched the trailer of Alt Balaji's upcoming web series Home in Mumbai
2/5
Home, to be directed by Habib Faisal, dwells upon the story of a family struggling to fight for their home stuck into the corrupt hands of the builders
Home, to be directed by Habib Faisal, dwells upon the story of a family struggling to fight for...
3/5
Veteran actor Annu Kapoor will star in the series loosely based on the true events revolving around the story about a housing society where families lost their homes due to misconduct of the builder
Veteran actor Annu Kapoor will star in the series loosely based on the true events revolving...
4/5
Amol Parashar, who rose to prominence with his TVF web show Tripling, will also be a part of Home
Amol Parashar, who rose to prominence with his TVF web show Tripling, will also be a part of Home
5/5
Parikshit Sahni poses with director Habib Faisal at the trailer launch of Home, to release on 29 August
Parikshit Sahni poses with director Habib Faisal at the trailer launch of Home, to release on 29...