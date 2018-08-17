1/5 Producer Ekta Kapoor launched the trailer of Alt Balaji's upcoming web series Home in Mumbai Producer Ekta Kapoor launched the trailer of Alt Balaji's upcoming web series Home in Mumbai

2/5 Home, to be directed by Habib Faisal, dwells upon the story of a family struggling to fight for their home stuck into the corrupt hands of the builders Home, to be directed by Habib Faisal, dwells upon the story of a family struggling to fight for...

3/5 Veteran actor Annu Kapoor will star in the series loosely based on the true events revolving around the story about a housing society where families lost their homes due to misconduct of the builder Veteran actor Annu Kapoor will star in the series loosely based on the true events revolving...

4/5 Amol Parashar, who rose to prominence with his TVF web show Tripling, will also be a part of Home Amol Parashar, who rose to prominence with his TVF web show Tripling, will also be a part of Home