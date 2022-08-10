Eighth wonder: Nitish Kumar takes charge of new Bihar government
Nitish Kumar returned to the role of chief minister on Wednesday, only this time his party formed an alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal. His dissatisfaction with the BJP prompted him to break the alliance and revive the Mahaghatbandhan
1/6
Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar's chief minister today, forming a government with Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). This came a day after he resigned from the post as he broke out from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. PTI
2/6
Nitish Kumar ended the alliance with Bhartiya Janata Party as he thought that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was attempting to repeat the Maharashtra model in Bihar, according to a report by NDTV. After the swearing-in, Nitish and Tejashwi greeted each other when the latter went to touch Nitish's feet to seek his blessings. ANI
3/6
Tejashwi Yadav took oath as the deputy chief minister. The cabinet expansion of the new government in Bihar will take place after 15 August. ANI
4/6
According to former Janata Dal (United) leader and political strategist Prashant Kishore, Nitish Kumar was uncomfortable with the BJP in the latest stint between 2017 and 2022. PTI
5/6
The oath-taking ceremony was held at Patna's Raj Bhavan and was attended by Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshri, former chief minister Rabri Devi and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav. ANI
6/6
At the ceremony, while talking to the media, Kumar threw a challenge at Narendra Modi and asked, "I am not an aspirant for the prime minister's post. The question to ask is if the person who came in 2014 will win in 2024." ANI