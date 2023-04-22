Eid Mubarak: Joy, prayers and feast mark celebrations across the world
Muslims rang in Eid-ul-Fitr, meaning ‘festival of the breaking of the fast’, with prayers and elaborate feasts. The celebrations mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan
1/10
Muslims in India and across the world are celebrating the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr that marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan. Devotees gathered in New Delhi’s Jama Masjid to offer prayers on Saturday (22 April). Many global political leaders have conveyed wishes on the joyous occasion. AP
2/10
The beginning of Eid celebrations varies in countries, depending on the sighting of a crescent moon. Like India, Pakistan is also ushering in the festival today. Countries like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, among others, marked the first day of Eid on Friday. AP
3/10
Muslims gathered at a mosque in China’s Shanghai for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers. Eid-ul-Fitr means “the festival of the breaking of the fast” and its date changes every year as per the lunar calendar. Reuters
4/10
Filipino Muslims, including women and children, attended Eid prayers at a mosque in Taguig City, Metro Manila. During the festival, people greet each other with “Eid Mubarak”, share meals and exchange gifts. Reuters
5/10
Palestinians visited the Al Aqsa Mosque – the third holiest shrine in Islam – in Jerusalem’s Old City to ring in Eid celebrations on Friday. People wake up early on the day of the festival, go to a mosque and pray together with the community members. AP
6/10
Devotees prayed at National Mosque in Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur. Eid follows Ramzan – a month in which Muslims hold fast from dawn to dusk, practise self-discipline and self-reflect. It is believed that the Holy Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad in this holy month. AP
7/10
Muslims in Thailand’s Bangkok celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr after a mass prayer at a mosque. This year, the three-day-long festival is being observed from 21 April to 23 April. Feasts are a big part of the festivities, along with meeting relatives and getting together with family. Reuters
8/10
Iranian women offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Tehran. Besides donning new clothes and providing gifts to children, Zakat or giving alms to the poor is also a part of the festival. Reuters
9/10
Iraqis ate morning meal in Basra on Friday, welcoming the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr holiday and marking the end of Ramzan. Eid is also known for sumptuous feasts including biryani, haleem, nihari, kebabs and sweet dishes. AP
10/10
Muslims in South Africa and other African nations, including violence-hit Sudan, ushered in Eid celebrations. Speaking to AP, Atheer Mohamed in Iraq’s capital Baghdad said, “After the Eid prayer we always visit our dead … to pray and pay our respects, may God have mercy and forgive them on this blessed day”. Reuters