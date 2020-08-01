Eid-al-Adha prayers offered at home in parts of India as COVID-19 dampens festivities, hits livestock trade [Photos]
The usual fervour surrounding Eid al-Adha celebrations was missing on Saturday as the coronavirus pandemic severely hit livestock sale for the festival of sacrifice and forced many to stay at home
1/6
The usual fervour surrounding Eid al-Adha celebrations was missing on Saturday as the coronavirus pandemic severely hit livestock sale for the festival of sacrifice and forced many to stay at home. AP
2/6
For the limited number of faithful who gathered at mosques, prayers were conducted observing social distancing norms. At Jama Masjid in Delhi, people brought their own mats and avoided hugging. AP
3/6
Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid in Delhi's old quarters attracted a number of people for the early morning namaaz. In Uttar Pradesh, most people offered namaaz at home due to the weekend lockdowns imposed to contain the infection. AP
4/6
In Kashmir, no Eid prayers were offered in major mosques and shrines as police enforced strict restrictions in most parts of the Valley, including in Srinagar city. AP
5/6
In Assam, which is reeling under the dual onslaught of floods and COVID-19, most people remained indoors due to restrictions imposed by the state government. Only in Kamrup, Karbi Anglong and Barpeta, authorities permitted the presence of three persons, including imams. AP
6/6
The restrictions also had a severe effect on people's livelihood, which was visible in the lacklustre sale of livestock during the festival. Mohammad Izhaar, a goat seller in Delhi, told new agency PTI that he sells 15-20 goats for the festival every year but this year, he has sold only four, that too at a loss. AP