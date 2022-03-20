Egypt unveils five 4000-year-old tombs of royal officials in Saqqara necropolis
Saqqara is a vast necropolis of the ancient Egyptian capital Memphis, a UNESCO World Heritage Site home to more than a dozen pyramids, animal burial sites and ancient Coptic Christian monasteries
An archaeologist holds a torch lamp against a wall covered in hieroglyphic etchings, inside the tomb of Beti, one of the five ancient Pharaonic tombs recently discovered at the Saqqara archaeological site, south of the capital Cairo. Archaeologists discovered the five tombs northeast of the pyramid of King Merenre I, who ruled Egypt around 2270 BC. AFP
According to Mostafa Waziri, the head of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, the five tombs — all of which are in good condition — belonged to senior royal officials. AFP
A statuette and other artifacts inside the tomb of Henu, one of the five ancient Pharaonic tombs recently discovered at the Saqqara archaeological site. AFP
This picture shows the interior of the tomb of Iri. Saqqara is a vast necropolis of the ancient Egyptian capital Memphis. AFP
Saqqara, a UNESCO World Heritage Site home to more than a dozen pyramids, animal burial sites and ancient Coptic Christian monasteries. AFP
Mostafa Waziri, the head of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities. In January 2021, Egypt unveiled ancient treasures found at Saqqara, including more than 50 wooden sarcophagi dating back to the New Kingdom (16th to 11th centuries BC) — a discovery famed Egyptologist Zahi Hawass said 'rewrites history.' AFP