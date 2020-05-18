1/8 Bundesliga became the first major football league to restart amid the coronavirus pandemic, on 16 May. However, empty stands and eerie silence greeted the players at Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park. AP Bundesliga became the first major football league to restart amid the coronavirus pandemic, on 16...

Borussia Dortmund provided early fireworks with a 4-0 demolition of bitter rivals Schalke. Goal celebrations, much like in other games, were limited to occasional elbow or fist bump or simply smiles. AP

Only Hertha Berlin's players violated the rules when they celebrated their goals in the usual way as a group during a 3-0 win against Hoffenheim. AP

Borussia Moenchengladbach went past Eintracht Frankfurt with early goals from Alassane Plea and Marcus Thuram and a late Ramy Bensebaini penalty to win 3-1. AP

Robert Lewandowski scored the opening goal for defending champions Bayern Munich, who returned to action with a 2-0 win against Union Berlin on Sunday. AP

Mask wearing substitutes, dispersed in the stands to keep them apart, cheered their on-field teammates from the sidelines. AP

With a strict health protocol governing the fragile restart of the league, balls were disinfected as one of the precautions in wake of the COVID-19. Importantly, football-starved fans finally heaved a sigh of relief after witnessing some of their favourite footballers in action, be it from the television. AP