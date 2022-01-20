Eating ice cream, pushing for COVID-19 vaccines: Top moments from Joe Biden's first year in office
One year ago on this day, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States of America. It has been a mixed bag for Biden, with some legislative victories to the pullout in Afghanistan and the battle against coronavirus
1/10
It has been a year filled with ups and downs for President Joe Biden. Joe Biden eats ice cream at Moomers Homemade Ice Cream in Traverse City, Michigan. AFP
2/10
On 20 January 2021, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington. AP
3/10
Joe Biden made the brave decision of announcing Kamala Harris as his running mate and when sworn in she became the first woman to take the prestigious office. The two have always shared very cordial ties and it always reflects in their interactions. AFP
4/10
President Joe Biden kisses First Lady Jill Biden before boarding Marine One to visit wounded troops at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, on the South Lawn of the White House. The first lady said she took on a “healing role” amid her husband’s calamitous and disaster-filled first year in the White House as his administration and the nation were battered by the coronavirus pandemic, natural disasters and a deep divide over President Biden’s abilities to lead. AP
5/10
President Joe Biden wipes his eye as he walks through Arlington National cemetery to honour fallen veterans of the Afghan conflict in Arlington, Virginia. In April last year, President Joe Biden announced it's "time to end" America's longest war with the unconditional withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, where they have spent two decades in a bloody, largely fruitless battle against the Taliban. The final pullout happened in August. AFP
6/10
US president Joe Biden, US first lady Jill Biden, daughter Ashley Biden (right) and granddaughters Finnegan Biden (second left ) and Naomi Biden pose for a selfie during Independence Day celebrations at the White House in Washington. AFP
7/10
US President Joe Biden receives a third shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine as a booster on the White House campus. From the start of his term, Biden has been pushing to get more Americans vaccinated. He met his goal of administering 100 million doses within his first 100 days in office, but despite his urging, nearly 40 per cent of the population still isn't fully vaccinated. AFP
8/10
French president Emmanuel Macron welcomes President Joe Biden before their meeting at the French Embassy to the Vatican in Rome. US and French ties took a nosedive over the AUKUS alliance, but Biden's diplomacy saved the day. AFP
9/10
US president Joe Biden and Jill Biden walk their dog Commander on the beach in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Commander came to the Biden family in December and was a birthday gift from the president's brother and sister-in-law, James and Sara Biden. AFP
10/10
With local resident 7-year-old Dane Maddox by his side, US president Joe Biden speaks to the press after touring areas damaged by the tornado on 15 December, 2021 in Dawson Springs, Kentucky. Multiple tornadoes touched down in several Midwest states, causing widespread destruction and leaving scores of people dead and injured. AFP