Earth Hour: Lights go out across the world to raise awareness about climate change
Earth Hour is an annual tradition started by the World Wildlife Fund in 2007 in Sydney, Australia, to raise awareness about climate change. Participants in more than 190 countries turn off their lights for one hour on a Saturday
A general view of the President House is pictured after the lights were turned off in observance of the Earth Hour environmental campaign in New Delhi on 26 March. AFP
The Pyramide du Louvre, designed by Ieoh Ming Pei, in Paris after it was switched off as part of the Earth Hour environmental campaign, on 26 March. AFP
Berlin's Brandenburg Gate is pictured as its illumination turned off on the occasion of the Earth Hour, on 26 March, 2022. AFP
The Eiffel Tower in Paris after it was switched off as part of the Earth Hour environmental campaign, on 26 March, 2022. AFP
In Hong Kong, major buildings along Victoria Harbour turned off their non-essential lights at 8:30pm on 26 March, 2022. AFP