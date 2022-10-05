Dussehra is here! Celebrating the victory of good over evil
It’s a day full of mixed emotions. As we come to an end of the joyous celebrations of Navratri and Durga Puja, it’s time to burn the effigies of Raavan to give a perfect ending to these festivals and mark the victory of good over evil
A vendor arranges an effigy of Raavan on the eve of Dussehra in Amritsar. The festival marks the victory of good over evil. According to Hindu mythology, it is the day when goddess Durga defeated Mahishasur. It is also celebrated to mark the victory of lord Ram over Raavan. AFP
Artisans in Raipur prepare Raavan effigies for the Dussehra festival in Chhattisgarh. ANI
Artisans give final touches to effigies of Raavan ahead of Dussehra in Bhopal. Dussehra marks the end of the festivals of Navratri and Durga Puja. PTI
A vendor sells an effigy of Raavan in a street stall on the eve of Dussehra in Amritsar. On this day, effigies of Raavan are burnt in several parts of the country to celebrate the victory of good over evil. AFP
Artists work on the effigies of Raavan at a workshop in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greetings on the occasion of Dussehra. He tweeted, “Many many congratulations to all the countrymen on Vijayadashami, the symbol of victory. I wish that this auspicious occasion brings courage, restraint and positive energy in everyone’s life”. AP
Artisans in Raipur prepare an effigy of Raavan at a workshop. While the festival is most commonly called Dussehra, it is also called Vijayadashami in some parts of the country. ANI
An Indian artist makes effigies of Raavan, Meghnath and Kumbhkaran from the Ramayan in preparation for the upcoming Dussehra festival in Jammu. AP