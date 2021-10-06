Durga Puja prep in full swing as country gears up to mark festival amid COVID-19 shadow
Artisans are busy putting the final touches on the Durga idols ahead of the celebrations, which begin with Mahalaya
1/8
Durga Puja is just around the corner and artisans all over India are busy giving their finishing touches to the idols before they are taken to pandals, temples and houses. AFP
2/8
Ahead of Durga Puja celebrations, devotees of the goddess marked Mahalaya on 6 October. On this day, devotees pray to Durga, the goddess of power, as it is believed that she comes to Earth to bless her people. AP
3/8
Durga Puja festival will start on 11 October and end with the immersion of idols on 15 October. Artisans have said that owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for idols has been lukewarm. AFP
4/8
The West Bengal government has issued COVID-19 guidelines for the pandals. Like last year, the pandals will have to be open and spacious and organisers will have to ensure that no crowding takes place. Further, they will have to ensure that devotees and volunteers wear masks at all times. AFP
5/8
The Bengal government also announced that cultural programmes won't be allowed and that immersions should be low-key. AP
6/8
In Delhi, the disaster management authority has allowed for Durga Puja celebrations, but with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. AFP
7/8
Since not all devotees will be able to participate in the celebrations, Durga Puja committees across the country are making sure that they aren't deprived of the festivities. Evening aartis and other rituals will be live-streamed. AFP
8/8
A man walks past idols of Durga kept for drying outside a workshop in New Delhi. AFP