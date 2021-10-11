Photos

Durga Puja celebrations commence across India amid shadow of COVID-19

The West Bengal government has issued COVID-19 guidelines for the pandals. Like last year, the pandals will have to be open and spacious and organisers will have to ensure that no crowding takes place.

FP Staff October 11, 2021 21:15:47 IST
Durga Puja celebrations kick-started on Monday, 11 October, and will end with the immersion of idols on 15 October. Artisans have said that owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for idols has been lukewarm. PTI
The West Bengal government has issued COVID-19 guidelines for the pandals. Like last year, the pandals will have to be open and spacious and organisers will have to ensure that no crowding takes place. PTI
Hindu devotees carry girls dressed as Hindu goddess Durga for the 'Kumari' rituals during the Durga Puja festival at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on 11 October, 2021. AFP
A Hindu priest takes photograph of an idol of goddess Durga during Durga Puja festival in Mumbai. AP
A theme illustrating the post-pandemic future at the Shiv Mandir Puja pandal in South Kolkata. PTI
A Durga idol enroute to a pandal. There are about 2,500 community pujas in Kolkata. PTI
