Mithila Palkar (left) and Dulquer Salmaan (right) arrive for the promotions of their upcoming film Karwaan in Mumbai on 14 July.
Dulquer and Mithila mark their Bollywood debut as lead actors with the upcoming film Karwaan. Joining them in the film is National Award-winning actor Irrfan Khan who is currently in London undergoing treatment after he was diagnosed of a neuroendocrine tumour early this year.
Along with actors Dulquer and Mithila, director Akarsh Khurana is also marking his debut in Bollywood with this film.
Karwaan is a slice-of-life, comedy film that revolves around three people who set out on a journey from Ooty to Kochi (under various circumstances) and in the process witness many life-changing experiences. The film is slated to release on 3 August.
