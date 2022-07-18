Droupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha: PM Modi casts his vote, Manmohan Singh comes in a wheel chair
The votes of 776 MPs and 4,033 MLAs will decide who will become the next President after Ram Nath Kovind. Incidents of cross-voting emerged in the election where NDA's Droupadi Murmu is up against Opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrives in a wheelchair to cast his vote. According to NDTV, this is the first time Dr Singh was seen in a wheelchair at Parliament House. PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote in Delhi. The Presidential election of 2022, was held on Monday. Bhartiya Janta Party led National Democratic Party's Droupadi Murmu and Opposition's are the two canditates in the race to Rashtrapati Bhavan. Image Courtesy: @narendramodi/Twitter
MLAs from Uttar Pradesh flash the victory sign as they wait in queue to cast their vote at the Tilak Hall in UP's Vidhan Bhavan. The voting took place by secret ballots in Parliament and state legislatures. PTI
Home Minister Amit Shah casts his vote in Delhi. A total of 776 Members of Parliament and 4,033 members of legislative assemblies will cast their votes, according to a Times of India report. PTI
Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha said on his Twitter that he voted for Yashwant Sinha. According to an Indian Express report, opposition's Yashwant Sinha made an appeal to lawmakers by saying, "I have repeatedly said that this election is very important as it will decide the direction as to whether democracy will remain in India or will slowly end." Image Courtesy: @raghav_chadha/Twitter
Member of Parliament K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju wait in a line with other MPs and MLAs to cast their vote. Image Courtesy: @RaghuRaju_MP/Twitter
Aam Aadmi Party MP Harbhajan Singh casts his vote. Counting will take place on 21 July and the new president will take oath on 25 July. Image Courtesy: @ANI/Twitter
Assam's chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma casts his vote to choose the 15th president of India. Image Courtesy: @himantabiswa/Twitter