Dried up rivers, dead fish, killer heat: Europe faces worst drought in possibly 500 years
Weeks of dry spells in Europe has hit countries with a drought situation. Shrinking rivers, diminishing green vegetation and heatwaves are posing a threat to its economy. Experts say that the situation is likely to get worse
A goose looks for water in a dried-up river bed in Velence, Hungary. European countries are hit with an unprecedented drought that is drying up rivers and damaging farm economies across the continent. AP
A boat sails through a drying portion of Verdon Gorge in southern France. There hasn't been any significant rainfall in Western, Southern and Central Europe for over two months. AP
Water levels have become extremely low in the Danube River in Hungary's capital Budapest. The European Commission's Joint Research Centre has warned that drought conditions may get worse, affecting 47 per cent of the continent, according to an India Today report. AP
Dead fish lay on the dried-up river bed of river Tille in Lux, France. Since marine life has been hit badly, experts have rehabilitated some freshwater species in pools via fish ladders. However, they say that this is not a long-term solution. AP
People relax beside Italy's longest river. The Po River is gradually drying up due to lack of rain in the country. In Britain, several households face water restrictions everyday and according to Reuters, the government is likely to declare a drought in the country. AP
Cattles trying to eat whatever little green vegetation is left in France's Burgundy. Due to the drought, grass has turned yellow which has in turn ruined the quality of livestock. AP