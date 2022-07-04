Drenched to the bone: Torrential rain leaves Sydney residents in flood misery
Tens of thousands of residents in Australia's Sydney have been asked to abandon their houses, as the city faces its fourth, and possibly worst, round of flooding in less than a year-and-a-half
Sydney is a watery mess after days of torrential rain caused dams to overflow and waterways to break their banks, bringing a new flood emergency to parts of the city of five million people. AFP
A car sits semi-submerged in flood waters at Camden on the outskirts of Sydney. More than 30,000 residents of Sydney and its surroundings have been told to evacuate or prepare to abandon their homes owing to the flooding. AP
Debris sits in the middle of the flooded Windsor Bridge on the outskirts of Sydney. This is the fourth flooding emergency in a year-and-a-half. AP
Emergency services made numerous flood rescues Sunday and early Monday and were getting hundreds more calls for help. Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology manager Jane Golding said some areas between Newcastle, north of Sydney, and Wollongong, south of Sydney had received more than a metre (39 inches) of rain in the previous 24 hours. Some has received more than 1.5 metres (59 inches). AP
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has shared his concern about the distressing scenes unfolding around NSW, amid fears the worst is yet to come. “It’s hard to put into words what some communities across NSW are going through, again," he said. “We’re seeing distressing scenes from the flood zones across our state. Times like these are difficult. It will test our resilience. But it is also in these times that we see the best in people and the best in our communities." AP
The flooding danger was highest along the Hawkesbury River, in northwest Sydney, and the Nepean River in Sydney’s west. AFP
Experts say the flooding emergency has been worsened by climate change and a La Niña weather phenomenon. AFP
People stand next to a flooded petrol station due to torrential rain in the Camden suburb of Sydney. AFP
A man looks at a flooded residential area due to torrential rain in the Camden suburb. AFP