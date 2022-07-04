Drenched to the bone: Torrential rain leaves Sydney residents in flood misery

5/9

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has shared his concern about the distressing scenes unfolding around NSW, amid fears the worst is yet to come. “It’s hard to put into words what some communities across NSW are going through, again," he said. “We’re seeing distressing scenes from the flood zones across our state. Times like these are difficult. It will test our resilience. But it is also in these times that we see the best in people and the best in our communities." AP