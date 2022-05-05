Photos

Don't look down! World's longest glass-bottomed bridge in Vietnam thrills one and all

The Bach Long pedestrian bridge — whose name translates to 'white dragon' — in Vietnam’s northwest Son La, spans 632 metres. It has snatched the record from the structure in Guangdong, China

FP Staff May 05, 2022 14:48:44 IST
If you are one for thrills and adventure, strolling along the world's longest glass-bottomed bridge in Vietnam is for you. Welcome to the Bach Long pedestrian bridge - whose name translates to 'white dragon' - in the northwest Son La province. AFP
The Bach Long pedestrian bridge is suspended 150 metres (490 feet) above a lush jungle and hits a total length of 632 metres (690 yards). AFP
The floor of the bridge is made from French-produced tempered glass, making it strong enough to support up to 450 people at a time, while giving them a spectacular view of the greenery in the gorge far below. AFP
The company says it is the world's longest glass-bottomed bridge, surpassing a 526-metre structure in Guangdong, China. Officials from Guinness World Records are expected to verify the claim next month. AFP
Vietnamese tourism chiefs are seeking to lure visitors back after two years of COVID-19 shutdowns that kept out virtually all foreign travellers. AFP
So, tell us... Would you dare to cross this bridge? AFP
