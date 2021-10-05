Don't look down! Dizzying glass box observatory allows you to stand on glass 1,063 feet above New York's streets

7/8

Tickets for the Summit One Vanderbilt experiences have just gone on sale ahead of its launch, with prices starting at $39 for adults. Visitors will be able to walk on glass, ride in glass, and take in the views starting on 21 October. "We can't wait to welcome New Yorkers and visitors to New York to experience this truly unique destination right in the heart of Manhattan," said Marc Holliday, chairman and CEO of SL Green. "People are going to want to come back to Summit One Vanderbilt again and again." AFP