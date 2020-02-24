1/6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed US president Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Ahmedabad airport. Trump was accompanied by his daughter Ivanka and and his son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner. Twitter@narendramodi Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed US president Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at...

2/6 From Ahmedabad airport, Trump along with his family, went to the Sabarmati Ashram for a brief visit. The Trumps paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and the US president also tried his hand at spinning yarn. The US president and First Lady signed the guest book. Trump, in the message, thanked his "great friend" Narendra Modi for the "wonderful visit" to India. PTI From Ahmedabad airport, Trump along with his family, went to the Sabarmati Ashram for a brief...

3/6 After visiting the Sabarmati Ashram, Trump headed to the Motera cricket stadium for the 'Namaste Trump event'. The two heads of state were greeted by a packed crowd. After visiting the Sabarmati Ashram, Trump headed to the Motera cricket stadium for the 'Namaste...

4/6 While speaking at the Motera cricket stadium, Trump promised a three billion dollar defence deal with India. AP While speaking at the Motera cricket stadium, Trump promised a three billion dollar defence deal...

5/6 First Lady Melania Trump, US president Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI First Lady Melania Trump, US president Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI