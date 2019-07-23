1/5 US president Donald Trump and Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Monday met at the White House to discuss ways to resolve the Afghanistan conflict and the challenge terrorism poses to regional stability. Reuters US president Donald Trump and Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Monday met at the White House...

2/5 Noting the link between peace and prosperity, the two leaders agreed that economic engagement between the United States and Pakistan would be mutually beneficial when US security concerns are addressed. AP

3/5 Donald Trump voiced optimism that the Pakistani prime minister could help broker a political settlement to end the nearly 18-year-old war in Afghanistan and held out the possibility of restoring aid to Islamabad. Reuters

4/5 "We hope that in the coming days we will be able to urge the Taliban to speak to the Afghan government and come to a settlement, a political solution," Khan said in response. AP