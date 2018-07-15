1/5 US president Donald Trump has said that the United States and Britain could secure a "great" post-Brexit trade deal. He also said that Britain's prime minister Theresa May was doing a fantastic job. AP US president Donald Trump has said that the United States and Britain could secure a "great"...

Trump also said that it was upto May how to conduct Brexit, and that a free trade deal was very much on the table. Relations had never been more special, he said.

May hosted Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to a black tie dinner at Blenheim Palace. She also pitched for an "unprecedented" free trade deal with the US after Brexit with the promise to tear down 'bureaucratic barriers' to trade.

Trump and Queen Elizabeth II also got acquainted over tea at Windsor Castle. They also reviewed troops at the royal castle.