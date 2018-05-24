1/4
DMK working president MK Stalin staged a protest outside the Tamil Nadu chief minister's office along with other party leaders. Stalin demanded the resignation of chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Twitter @mkstalin
Stalin was detained by police personnel for staging a protest over the anti-Sterlite violence at Tuticorin in which at least 11 people have been killed and scores injured. PTI
A protest was held outside Vedanta office, Prestige Meridian on MG Road in Bengaluru at 3.30 pm against police firing in Thoothukudi. 101 Reporters
Activists and members of trade unions of Communust Party of India, shouted slogans as they held placards against the killings of protesters in Tuticorin. 101 Reporters
