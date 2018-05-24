1/4 DMK working president MK Stalin staged a protest outside the Tamil Nadu chief minister's office along with other party leaders. Stalin demanded the resignation of chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Twitter @mkstalin DMK working president MK Stalin staged a protest outside the Tamil Nadu chief minister's office...

Stalin was detained by police personnel for staging a protest over the anti-Sterlite violence at Tuticorin in which at least 11 people have been killed and scores injured.

A protest was held outside Vedanta office, Prestige Meridian on MG Road in Bengaluru at 3.30 pm against police firing in Thoothukudi.