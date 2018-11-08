1/10 Earthen lamps dotted houses and lights decked up buildings as people celebrated Diwali amid restrictions imposed by the Supreme Court on the bursting of firecrackers. AP Earthen lamps dotted houses and lights decked up buildings as people celebrated Diwali amid...

2/10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and army chief General Bipin Rawat joined soldiers Wednesday on the occasion. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and army chief General Bipin...

3/10 Modi celebrated his Diwali with army and ITBP personnel in the icy terrain near the India-China border, saying their devotion to duty in the remote icy heights is enabling the strength of the nation. PTI Modi celebrated his Diwali with army and ITBP personnel in the icy terrain near the India-China...

4/10 Sitharaman celebrated the occasion with Army personnel in remote posts in Arunachal Pradesh near the Sino-India border. PTI Sitharaman celebrated the occasion with Army personnel in remote posts in Arunachal Pradesh near...

5/10 Ram Ki Paidi, the centre stage of Deepotsav festivities in Ayodhya where South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook was the chief guest, dazzled with illuminated temples on the riverfront and several people visited it in the evening to celebrate Diwali. PTI Ram Ki Paidi, the centre stage of Deepotsav festivities in Ayodhya where South Korean First Lady...

6/10 Draped in an elegant saree, Kim soaked in Diwali festivities in Ayodhya much to the delight of the people of this pilgrim town. The Korean First Lady Tuesday got a taste of Diwali as she was treated to a dazzling display of earthen lamps at Ram ki Paidi, where a record over 3 lakh diyas were lit in front of her. PTI Draped in an elegant saree, Kim soaked in Diwali festivities in Ayodhya much to the delight of...

7/10 In the National Capital, a thick haze engulfed the city on Wednesday night with the air quality deteriorating to the "very poor" category as Delhiites continued to burst firecrackers long after the deadline set by the Supreme Court, the authorities said. Eyeing rising pollution levels in cities across the country, the Supreme Court last month said people can burst firecrackers from 8 pm to 10 pm only on Diwali and other festivals. PTI In the National Capital, a thick haze engulfed the city on Wednesday night with the air quality...

8/10 The Golden Temple was illuminated with a newly-installed special lighting system and traditional diyas. It witnessed a huge rush of devotees who took a dip in its holy tank and offered prayers at the sanctum sanctorum and Akal Takht. PTI The Golden Temple was illuminated with a newly-installed special lighting system and traditional...

9/10 Akshardham temple in Gujarat's Gandhinagar was beautifully decorated on the occasion of Diwali on Tuesday. PTI Akshardham temple in Gujarat's Gandhinagar was beautifully decorated on the occasion of Diwali on...