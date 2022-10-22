Diwali 2022: Illuminated faces, vibrant markets mark the beginning of the festival of lights

2/10

Dhanteras is being celebrated today and on 23 October. “This year Dhanteras is falling on two days. The shubh muhurat for celebrating the festival will start from the evening of 22 October and will continue till the evening of 23 October,” ANI quoted Delhi-based pandit Bhairinath Mishra as saying. It is considered auspicious to buy gold, silver, and clothes on Dhanteras. PTI