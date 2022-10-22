Diwali 2022: Illuminated faces, vibrant markets mark the beginning of the festival of lights
The five-day Diwali celebrations began today with Dhanteras. The festival of lights will be observed on 24 October and end with Bhai Dooj on the 26th
The five-day festival of lights observed by Hindus began today (22 October). Diwali is falling on Monday (24 October) this time. It is believed that Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after killing Ravana, and hence, Diwali is observed. This year, Lakshmi puja muhurat timings are from 6:53 pm to 8:15 pm on the festival. AP
Dhanteras is being celebrated today and on 23 October. “This year Dhanteras is falling on two days. The shubh muhurat for celebrating the festival will start from the evening of 22 October and will continue till the evening of 23 October,” ANI quoted Delhi-based pandit Bhairinath Mishra as saying. It is considered auspicious to buy gold, silver, and clothes on Dhanteras. PTI
People worship Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, for luck and prosperity on Diwali. Choti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdasi will be celebrated on 23 October this year. AP
With a decline in COVID-19 cases and most of the restrictions lifted, people have thronged markets this year on the festival of lights. Decorative items, earthen lamps, LED lights and home decor items remain in high demand during the festival. AP
Bhai Dooj, which marks the end of Diwali, will be celebrated on 26 October. Govardhan Puja is also being observed that day as there is a solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) on the next day of Diwali. AP
In view of the deteriorating air quality, Delhi has put a blanket ban on the sale and use of crackers on Diwali. Some other states like Haryana and Tamil Nadu have allowed bursting green fireworks on the festival with certain caveats. AP
People burst firecrackers to celebrate Diwali which leads to pollution. Thus, to keep a check on the rising pollution, some states are only allowing green crackers on the festival of lights. AP
People exchange gifts including sweets on Diwali. Hindus celebrating the festival wear new clothes and worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on the festival of lights. AP
The festival of lights marks the homecoming of King Mahabali in southern India. Goddess Kali is worshipped on this day in West Bengal and other parts of eastern India. AP
The five-day festival ends with Bhai Dooj or Bhau Beej, which is celebrated on the second day of the Shukla Paksha of the lunar calendar. AP