Diamonds are forever and 'The Eternal Pink' is proof
The Eternal Pink, the most vibrant pink diamond ever to hit the market, is now on display in Dubai. It will go up for auction on 8 June in New York and is expected to fetch more than $35 million
A model wears The Eternal Pink diamond ring at Sotheby’s. The Eternal Pink, the most exquisite diamond in the world, is now on display in Dubai before going up for auction on 8 June in New York City. AP
The cushion-cut internally flawless fancy vivid purplish pink diamond is the largest vivid pink diamond ever offered for sale, weighing 10.57 carats. Image Courtesy: www.sothebys.com
The 23.78-carat raw diamond that became The Eternal Pink was mined by De Beers at the Damtshaa mine in Botswana. Over the course of six intense months, Diacore’s team of artisans painstakingly fashioned the diamond into an exquisite cushion cut, maximising the diamond’s electric “bubblegum” colour, according to the website. Image Courtesy: www.sothebys.com
The highest price-per-carat diamond Sotheby’s has offered for auction is believed to be worth more than $35 million (Rs 2.89 billion). Image Courtesy: Sotheby’s
As Dubai’s wealthy population expands, more of the most priceless diamonds, works of art, and collectables are arriving there so that people can see the items firsthand. Image Courtesy: www.sothebys.com
A man observes The Eternal Pink diamond on display at Sotheby’s. A 55.22-carat ruby named Estrela de Fura, described by the auction house as the biggest and most expensive ruby ever to be offered for sale, was also there. AP