Dhruva Sarja's film MARTIN gets a grand launch in Bangalore, Arjun Sarja graces the event too

5/5

If the grand teaser launch was anything to go by, MARTIN is all set to take over the country by storm!

An Uday K Mehta production, the multi-lingual action saga Martin, directed by AP Arjun and starring Dhruva Sarja, Vaibhavi Shandilya,Anveshi Jain is all set to release in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi in 2023.