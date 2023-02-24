Dhruva Sarja's film MARTIN gets a grand launch in Bangalore, Arjun Sarja graces the event too
Apart from showcasing the first look, the team of Martin interacted with the media at length, followed by a post-event celebration.
1/5
Get ready for a high-octane, action entertainer like never before with MARTIN! The film is directed by A P Arjun and headlined by action prince Dhruva Sarja. Produced by Uday K Mehta under the Vasavi Enterprises banner, India’s biggest action saga was announced with the teaser at a grand event in Bengaluru!
2/5
It was attended in large numbers to witness the scale and opulence of the entertainer. Present at the event were Dhruva Sarja, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, Arjun Sarja, Uday Mehta and AP Arjun.
3/5
Apart from showcasing the first look, the team of Martin interacted with the media at length, followed by a post-event celebration.
4/5
Martin marks the reunion of AP Arjun and Dhruva Sarja after Addhuri that marked Sarja’s debut.
5/5
If the grand teaser launch was anything to go by, MARTIN is all set to take over the country by storm!<br />An Uday K Mehta production, the multi-lingual action saga Martin, directed by AP Arjun and starring Dhruva Sarja, Vaibhavi Shandilya,Anveshi Jain is all set to release in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi in 2023.