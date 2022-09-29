Dholida! The Navratri dance party that can't be missed
The nine-day Navratri festivities are all about ghagras, garba, and more. The party is just getting started and the nights are getting longer as the weekend nears
1/6
Revellers wearing traditional clothes perform garba in Ahmedabad. The nine-day-long festival of Navratri began on 26 September this year. One of the main highlights of Navratri celebrations is the traditional dance called Garba. AP
2/6
Garba is traditionally performed by women who form a circle around a ‘garbha deep’ – a clay lantern. It is predominantly performed in north-western India. ANI
3/6
Men and women wear colourful traditional attires to celebrate Navratri. The traditional dance form, garba, originated in the villages of Gujarat where the entire community would participate. AP
4/6
Indians wearing traditional attire performs garba, the traditional dance of Gujarat state during a Navratri festival celebration in Ahmedabad. According to a report by Hindustan Times, People perform Garba barefoot to pay respect to the earth, the sacred mother of all, on which all forms of humanity walk. AP
5/6
Women participate in a garba performance in Ahmedabad. The dance form pays respect to nine forms of the goddess Durga. AP
6/6
The dance form also reflects the circle of life, from birth to death. The traditional dress of ‘ghagra’ is worn by women during garba performances. ANI