Dholida! The Navratri dance party that can't be missed

The nine-day Navratri festivities are all about ghagras, garba, and more. The party is just getting started and the nights are getting longer as the weekend nears

FP Staff September 29, 2022 17:24:47 IST
Revellers wearing traditional clothes perform garba in Ahmedabad. The nine-day-long festival of Navratri began on 26 September this year. One of the main highlights of Navratri celebrations is the traditional dance called Garba. AP
Garba is traditionally performed by women who form a circle around a ‘garbha deep’ – a clay lantern. It is predominantly performed in north-western India. ANI
Men and women wear colourful traditional attires to celebrate Navratri. The traditional dance form, garba, originated in the villages of Gujarat where the entire community would participate. AP
Indians wearing traditional attire performs garba, the traditional dance of Gujarat state during a Navratri festival celebration in Ahmedabad. According to a report by Hindustan Times, People perform Garba barefoot to pay respect to the earth, the sacred mother of all, on which all forms of humanity walk. AP
Women participate in a garba performance in Ahmedabad. The dance form pays respect to nine forms of the goddess Durga. AP
The dance form also reflects the circle of life, from birth to death. The traditional dress of ‘ghagra’ is worn by women during garba performances. ANI
