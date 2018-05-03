1/5
Veteran actor Dharmendra was honoured for his contribution to Indian cinema at the 55th Marathi Film Award Ceremony 2018 hosted by the Maharashtra government in Mumbai. Sachin Gokhale/ Firstpost
Rajkumar Hirani (L) received the Raj Kapoor Special Contributions Award while Marathi actors Vijay Chavhan and Mrinal Kulkarni were also honoured for their contribution to Marathi cinema. Sachin Gokhale/ Firstpost
Dharmendra (R) receives the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award from Jitendra at the gala on Monday night.
Amruta Khanvilkar performs at the award ceremony, which was also attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis and Education and Cultural Affairs Minister Vinod Tawde. Sachin Gokhale/ Firstpost
Amruta Khanvilkar performs at at the 55th Marathi Film Award Ceremony 2018. Sachin Gokhale/ Firstpost
