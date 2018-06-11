1/6 Ishaan Khatter and Jahnvi Kapoor in Dhadak. Still from Youtube Ishaan Khatter and Jahnvi Kapoor in Dhadak. Still from Youtube

2/6 Ishaan plays Madhukar and Jahnvi plays Parthavi.

3/6 Dhadak is an adaptation of the 2016 Marathi blockbuster Sairat directed by Nagaraj Manjule.

4/6 The film is about two lovers from different backgrounds.

5/6 Expectations seem to be high for the film — given it is Janhvi's debut, Ishaan's second film (but first mainstream outing).